Florida Remains Under A Tropical Storm Warning Saturday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
A tropical storm warning remains in effect, including for all of South Florida and the northwestern Bahamas.  A flood watch also remains in effect for South Florida through Sunday morning.  A coastal flood advisory is in effect for southern Miami-Dade and mainland Monroe County from 2 am to 11 pm on Saturday.

Saturday features tropical storm force winds at times and periods of very heavy rain throughout the day and into the overnight hours.  Flooding is possible in many locations, and street flooding will create hazardous driving conditions.  Minor coastal flooding is also possible in southern Miami-Dade and mainland Monroe County.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at all South Florida beaches through Sunday morning.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will bring good sun and some clouds with periods of showers and storms in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms in the afternoon, especially in the east coast metro area.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds alternating with passing showers and storms.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a typical June mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

We continue to track Potential Tropical Cyclone # 1, which was located about 430 miles southwest of Fort Myers late Friday morning and was moving northeast at 5 miles per hour.  Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour, but a closed circulation had still not formed at that time.  The major threat from this system continues to be flooding rains, and we can expect 4 to 8 inches of rainfall, with up to 12 inches in isolated locations.

Elsewhere in the tropics, a small area of low pressure a couple of hundred miles west-southwest of Bermuda has a low chance of developing into a depression during the next 5 days.

 

