Florida Remains Breezy Wednesday With East Coast Showers Likely This Afternoon

Wednesday features plenty of sun, clouds at times, and a few afternoon showers in spots as breezy conditions continue. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s right at the Atlantic coast and the upper 80s elsewhere.

Thursday will be breezy once again. We’ll see some sun, more clouds, and lots of showers and a few storms as a front approaches. Look for the showers and storms to last into the evening. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, with some inland locations reaching the upper 80s.

Friday will bring a brisk breeze with lingering showers as cooler air moves in. Look for a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast, while it will be a cloudy day in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will feature a cool start, with morning lows mostly in the low 60s. The day will be sunny with a brisk and cool breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for morning lows in the rather chilly mid to upper 50s. Look for lots of sun and breezy conditions during the day. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s.