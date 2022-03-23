Home Weather Florida Remains Breezy Wednesday With East Coast Showers Likely This Afternoon

Florida Remains Breezy Wednesday With East Coast Showers Likely This Afternoon

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Wednesday features plenty of sun, clouds at times, and a few afternoon showers in spots as breezy conditions continue.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s right at the Atlantic coast and the upper 80s elsewhere.

Thursday will be breezy once again.  We’ll see some sun, more clouds, and lots of showers and a few storms as a front approaches.  Look for the showers and storms to last into the evening. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, with some inland locations reaching the upper 80s.

Friday will bring a brisk breeze with lingering showers as cooler air moves in.  Look for a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast, while it will be a cloudy day in the east coast metro area.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will feature a cool start, with morning lows mostly in the low 60s.  The day will be sunny with a brisk and cool breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for morning lows in the rather chilly mid to upper 50s.  Look for lots of sun and breezy conditions during the day.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

