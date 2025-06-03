Florida Law Enforcement Officials Express Concern About Scams On Seniors, But Offer Few Details

A host of top law enforcement officers briefed reporters in Tampa on Monday about their concerns about senior citizens in Florida being scammed by prisoners — alhough they offered few details.

They did say that the culprits exploiting older Florida residents are state prisoners whose weapons in these cases are contraband phones, cryptocurrency, and drone devices.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, a 92-year-old man has been robbed of more $800,000 over a two-year period and one of the perpetrators is an incarcerated individual. He added that more information would come later.

“We will have formal charges, but it got to the point where we started connecting the dots and realized we need to put the public on notice that a lot of these calls and outreach to seniors, it could very much be a scam,” said Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon announced that in conjunction with the attorney general’s office and other agencies, “Operation Triple Threat” took place last week in three correction facilities containing approximately 3,000 inmates to search for illegal cellphones.

All told, he said, officers captured 400 phones. He did not name the prisons. Nor did the Department of Corrections respond immediately to an inquiry.

When asked asked how many cases involve prison inmates taking financial advantage of seniors, Uthmeier said “at least three known cases,” although he added that no formal charges have been brought to date.

“We’re still expanding to see how far it goes, but at least a few different perpetrators and likely several more than that as far as victims,” he said.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass also appeared at the media availability.



