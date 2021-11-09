Home Weather Florida Is Sunny And Warmer Today

Florida Is Sunny And Warmer Today

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Tonight

Tuesday features lots of sun, with a few clouds at times in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, and minor flooding near high tide is possible along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be right around the 80-degree mark.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring good sun in the morning and building clouds and showers at times in the afternoon.  Watch out for a high rip current risk at the Atlantic beaches.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Veterans Day will feature sun, clouds, and afternoon showers.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see clouds, showers, and a few storms as another front approaches our area.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms as the front moves in.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here