Florida Is Sunny And Warmer Today

Tuesday features lots of sun, with a few clouds at times in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, and minor flooding near high tide is possible along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Tuesday will be right around the 80-degree mark.

Wednesday will bring good sun in the morning and building clouds and showers at times in the afternoon. Watch out for a high rip current risk at the Atlantic beaches. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Veterans Day will feature sun, clouds, and afternoon showers. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see clouds, showers, and a few storms as another front approaches our area. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms as the front moves in. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.