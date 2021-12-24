Sunny Skies And A Pleasant Evening For Santa

Friday starts with a cool morning, with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. The day features sunny skies with maybe a cloud at times. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Christmas Eve will be pleasant and dry, perfect weather for Santa’s visit. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Christmas will bring another cool morning. Then look for lots of sun during the day — and enjoy good times and the good weather. Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday will continue our string of cool mornings and sunny days. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature good sun, a few clouds, and dry conditions. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of warm sun. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.