Sunny Skies And A Pleasant Evening For Santa

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday starts with a cool morning, with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s.  The day features sunny skies with maybe a cloud at times.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Christmas Eve will be pleasant and dry, perfect weather for Santa’s visit.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Christmas will bring another cool morning.  Then look for lots of sun during the day — and enjoy good times and the good weather.  Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday will continue our string of cool mornings and sunny days.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature good sun, a few clouds, and dry conditions.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of warm sun.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

