Florida Is Sunny And Warm Saturday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features lots of warm sun and maybe a cloud at times.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will continue our streak of sunny, warm, and dry days.  Sunday’s high will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature plenty of sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers in spots.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be breezy with sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will be sunny and breezy.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun, clouds, and showers on the breeze in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

