Home Weather Florida Is Sunny And Dry Friday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday features sunny skies along the Gulf coast and plenty of sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies to the east coast metro area and lots of sun with maybe a cloud or two at times along the Gulf coast.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.
Sunday will be sunny again along the Gulf coast, but the east coast metro area will see a mostly sunny morning and some afternoon showers in spots.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature lots of sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see morning sun and clouds with some showers in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies around South Florida.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

