Florida Is Sunny And Cooler Wednesday

Wednesday features a cool morning, followed by plenty of sun and a few clouds at times on a gusty breeze. Beware of a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.

Thanksgiving Day will be nearly perfect, weatherwise, with lots of sun along the Gulf coast and a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area (where a stray shower is possible in spots. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Friday will be off to a cool start and finishing up with lots of sun to go along with those after-Thanksgiving bargains. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will continue our trend of mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s, but a few locations could reach the upper 70s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s.