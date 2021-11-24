Home Weather Florida Is Sunny And Cooler Wednesday

Florida Is Sunny And Cooler Wednesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features a cool morning, followed by plenty of sun and a few clouds at times on a gusty breeze. Beware of a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thanksgiving Day will be nearly perfect, weatherwise, with lots of sun along the Gulf coast and a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area (where a stray shower is possible in spots.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Friday will be off to a cool start and finishing up with lots of sun to go along with those after-Thanksgiving bargains.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will continue our trend of mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s, but a few locations could reach the upper 70s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here