Florida Is Sunny And Cooler Sunday

Sunday features lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and a cool breeze as a front exits our area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday morning will be cool, with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. Then the day will bring sunny skies and a cool and sometimes gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will start with another cool morning. The day will be breezy with lots of sun and a few clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will see the return of afternoon showers. Look for good sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Thursday will feature some sun but more clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.