Florida Is Sunny And Cool Friday

Friday starts on a decidedly cool note, with lows in the mid-50s. Then the day features lots of sun and a cool and gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the rest of South Florida’s beaches. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 70s, with a few locations reaching the mid-70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will be off to a chilly start, with lows in the low to mid-50s. The day will bring sunny skies again. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday will be windy with a mix of sun, clouds, showers and a few storms as another front moves in. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Martin Luther King Day will feature mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions near the Gulf coast. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a chilly morning, followed by lots of sun but not much of a warmup. HIghs on Tuesday will be near 70 degrees.