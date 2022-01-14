Home Weather Florida Is Sunny And Cool Friday

Florida Is Sunny And Cool Friday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday starts on a decidedly cool note, with lows in the mid-50s.  Then the day features lots of sun and a cool and gusty breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the rest of South Florida’s beaches.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 70s, with a few locations reaching the mid-70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will be off to a chilly start, with lows in the low to mid-50s.  The day will bring sunny skies again.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday will be windy with a mix of sun, clouds, showers and a few storms as another front moves in.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Martin Luther King Day will feature mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions near the Gulf coast.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a chilly morning, followed by lots of sun but not much of a warmup.  HIghs on Tuesday will be near 70 degrees.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here