Florida Is Sunny And Breezy With Possible Showers Friday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features lots of sun and a few clouds and showers on a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers on a gusty breeze.  Look for showers to be concentrated in the east coast metro area.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with periods of showers, especially in the east coast metro area.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and passing showers.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions and periods of showers alternating with partly sunny skies as a front approaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

