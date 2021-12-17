Florida Is Sunny And Breezy With Possible Showers Friday

Friday features lots of sun and a few clouds and showers on a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers on a gusty breeze. Look for showers to be concentrated in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with periods of showers, especially in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and passing showers. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions and periods of showers alternating with partly sunny skies as a front approaches. Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees.