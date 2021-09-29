Florida Is Still Sunny And Dry With An Eye On The Tropics

Wednesday features another taste of autumn, South Florida style — lots of sun, low humidity, and just the chance of a stray shower. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will bring a bit more moisture along with good sun. A shower or two will be possible during the mid to late afternoon. Look for a brisk breeze near the Atlantic coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be sunny in the morning, but some showers and storms will develop during the afternoon. The east coast metro area will see a gusty ocean breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature sunny skies and breezy conditions, with some afternoon showers and storms blowing through. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Sam continues its slow track through the central Atlantic. On Tuesday morning, Sam had maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour, and it was moving northwest at 9 miles per hour.

Elsewhere, the remnants of Peter are encountering hostile conditions in the open Atlantic. To the south, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression during the next five days. And the wave approaching the tropical central Atlantic also has a high chance of developing.