Florida Is Still Soggy, But Sun Is On The Way Sunday

Potential Tropical Cyclone # 1 crossed the Florida peninsula Saturday afternoon. At 5 pm, it was about 40 miles northeast of Fort Pierce and on its way in the Atlantic.

The tropical storm warning for the east coast, including Miami-Dade and Broward, has been dropped.

Potential TC # 1 is still expected to become Tropical Storm Alex on Sunday .

A flood watch is in effect for all of South Florida through Sunday morning.

Sunday features relief for the soggy conditions created by Potential Tropical Cyclone # 1. Look for lots of sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see mostly sunny skies with some mostly afternoon storms. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at all South Florida beaches through Sunday morning. The flood watch is set to expire on Sunday morning as well. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring plenty of sun, a few clouds at times, and the chance of a few afternoon storms, especially in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will feature more clouds than sun and afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will be mostly sunny with periods of showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will see some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s again.

