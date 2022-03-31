Florida Is Still Breezy, But Not As Dry Thursday

Thursday features a strong breeze in the east coast metro area and windy conditions near the Gulf coast. Look for mostly sunny skies as well, along with a few afternoon and evening showers in spots as moisture begins to work its way into South Florida. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring in the month of April with a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. A few afternoon storms are possible in spots. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature a mostly sunny morning, but showers and a few storms will develop during the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a repeat of the weekend’s weather — sun and clouds in the morning and some showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.