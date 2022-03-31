Home Weather Florida Is Still Breezy, But Not As Dry Thursday

Florida Is Still Breezy, But Not As Dry Thursday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features a strong breeze in the east coast metro area and windy conditions near the Gulf coast.  Look for mostly sunny skies as well, along with a few afternoon and evening showers in spots as moisture begins to work its way into South Florida.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring in the month of April with a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  A few afternoon storms are possible in spots.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature a mostly sunny morning, but showers and a few storms will develop during the afternoon.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a repeat of the weekend’s weather — sun and clouds in the morning and some showers and storms in the afternoon.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

