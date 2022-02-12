Florida Is Mostly Sunny with East Coast Showers Saturday

Saturday features mostly sunny skies, but look for some passing showers in the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will see plenty of clouds and showers working their way from west to east as a front approaches. Look for breezy conditions near the Gulf coast and an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at South Florida’s beaches. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Valentine’s Day will start with a chilly morning featuring lows in the 50s. Then the day will be breezy and cool, but with lots of sun. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and near 70 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature another cool start. Then look for some sun and plenty of clouds on a brisk breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and periods of showers. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.