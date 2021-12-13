Florida Is Mostly Sunny Monday

Monday features early fog in spots, followed by mostly sunny skies with maybe a stray shower on a building ocean breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be sunny with a gusty easterly breeze along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds, breezy conditions, and periods of showers. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies, passing showers in spots, and a brisk and sometimes gusty ocean breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s.