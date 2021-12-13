Home Weather Florida Is Mostly Sunny Monday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features early fog in spots, followed by mostly sunny skies with maybe a stray shower on a building ocean breeze.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be sunny with a gusty easterly breeze along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds, breezy conditions, and periods of showers.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies, passing showers in spots, and a brisk and sometimes gusty ocean breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

