Florida Is Forecast To Be Cloudy With Showers Sunday

Sunday features lots of clouds, a bit of sun at times, and mostly afternoon showers with a storm possible in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Broward and Miami-Dade beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms, especially during the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun with the chance of some afternoon showers in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies and a few mid to late afternoon showers. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.