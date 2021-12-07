Home Weather Florida Is Experiencing December Warmth!!

Florida Is Experiencing December Warmth!!

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Freepik

Tuesday starts with fog in spots, followed by lots of sun along the Gulf coast.  Mostly sunny skies will alternate with passing showers in the east coast metro area.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will begin with patchy fog, especially in the east coast metro area.  Then look for plenty of sun and a few clouds with maybe a stray shower in spots.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.
Thursday will bring sunny skies around South Florida.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature lots of sun once again.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for another day of sunny skies.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

