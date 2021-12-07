Florida Is Experiencing December Warmth!!

Tuesday starts with fog in spots, followed by lots of sun along the Gulf coast. Mostly sunny skies will alternate with passing showers in the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will begin with patchy fog, especially in the east coast metro area. Then look for plenty of sun and a few clouds with maybe a stray shower in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring sunny skies around South Florida. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature lots of sun once again. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for another day of sunny skies. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 80s.