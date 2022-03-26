Florida Is Cooler With Lots Of Sun Saturday

Saturday starts with morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Then the day features lots of sun with a few clouds on a cool breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches. Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring another cool morning, followed by plenty of sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Monday will be off to another cool start, with lows in the upper 50s. Then look for lots of sun and a gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun with just a few clouds in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and breezy conditions. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.