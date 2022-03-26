Home Weather Florida Is Cooler With Lots Of Sun Saturday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday starts with morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.  Then the day features lots of sun with a few clouds on a cool breeze.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring another cool morning, followed by plenty of sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Monday will be off to another cool start, with lows in the upper 50s.  Then look for lots of sun and a gusty breeze.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun with just a few clouds in spots.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and breezy conditions.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

