Florida Is Breezy And Warmer Wednesday

Wednesday features a brisk and gusty breeze. The east coast metro area will also see some sun but more periods of clouds and showers, while the Gulf coast will enjoy a mostly sunny day. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Thursday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will continue our stretch of breezy days. This time, we’ll also see lots of sun and just a few clouds at times. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will be a sunny day along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun and a few clouds in the morning, followed by some passing showers in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s, but some locations could reach the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon showers in some east coast locations. Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a few east coast showers. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.