Florida Is A Mix Of Sun With A Few Afternoon Storms Saturday

Saturday features good sun and clouds at times in the morning. Look for a few storms and a shower or two in the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Easter morning will bring lots of sun and a few clouds, but the afternoon and evening will see a few showers and storms in spots. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will continue the pattern of morning sun and some afternoon showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature more of the same — good sun in the morning and the arrival of some showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see sunny skies. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.