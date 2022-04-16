Home Weather Florida Is A Mix Of Sun With A Few Afternoon Storms Saturday

Florida Is A Mix Of Sun With A Few Afternoon Storms Saturday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features good sun and clouds at times in the morning.  Look for a few storms and a shower or two in the afternoon.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Easter morning will bring lots of sun and a few clouds, but the afternoon and evening will see a few showers and storms in spots.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will continue the pattern of morning sun and some afternoon showers and storms.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature more of the same — good sun in the morning and the arrival of some showers and a few storms in the afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see sunny skies.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

