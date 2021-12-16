Florida Is A Mix Of Sun, Clouds And Showers Thursday

Thursday features breezy conditions and a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun in the morning and building clouds and some showers in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Friday. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring sunny skies to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will be breezy with good sun in the morning and increasing clouds with some showers in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Saturday will see some sun, more clouds, and showers at times. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers. The east coast metro area will see the greatest extent of showers. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers again. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 80s.