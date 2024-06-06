Florida-Grown Cucumbers Recalled After Salmonella Outbreak

A salmonella outbreak with 162 reported illnesses has been linked to cucumbers grown in Florida.

The illnesses span across 25 states and the District of Columbia, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Zero deaths have been linked to the outbreak, although 54 people have been hospitalized.

The cucumbers were shipped out of Florida between May 17 and May 21, according to the CDC, and should no longer be on sale in grocery stores.

The Food and Drug Administration published a recall on Saturday that includes whole cucumbers from Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. The recall does not include English cucumbers or mini cucumbers.

People who purchased the recalled cucumbers should not consume them and should wash items and surfaces that came in contact with the cucumbers, per the CDC.

The agency initiated the recall after the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture informed Fresh Start that a sample of a cucumber tested positive for the bacterial disease.

The produce company is based in Delray Beach and grows peppers, cabbage, squash, and sweet corn, too.

