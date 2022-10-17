Florida Gas Prices Rose 7 cents Last Week

Florida gas prices increased 7 cents per gallon last week. The state average has now increased a total of 23 cents per gallon since October 6th.

“Drivers faced another round of rising gas prices last week, as retail prices at the pump continued to adjust to the big jump in oil prices which occurred more than a week ago,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The 17% oil price hike was largely in response to OPEC’s announcement that it would cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day in effort to raise oil prices. The resulting gas price hike effectively erased any discounts created by the state gas tax holiday, Fortunately, oil prices took a step back last week, which should ease upward pressure at the pump.”

The U.S. price of oil settled at $85.61 per barrel on Friday. That’ was $7 per barrel (-8%) less than the week before, and back in line with where oil prices were four weeks ago.

Florida gas prices averaged $3.40 per barrel on Sunday. That’s 7 cents per gallon more than a week ago, 22 cents more than this time last year, yet 3 cents less than last month.

Drivers are now paying $1.49 per gallon less than mid-June, when gasoline reached an all-time high of $4.89 per gallon. It now costs $51 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon tank of gasoline. That’s $22 less than what it cost when prices were at their peak during the summer.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.55), Sebastian-Vero Beach ($3.43), Naples ($3.43)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.888 $3.892 $3.910 $3.692 $3.314 Florida $3.403 $3.404 $3.325 $3.432 $3.179 Georgia $3.256 $3.260 $3.226 $3.201 $3.144 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.