Florida Gas Prices Increase for the First Time in 10 Weeks

The downward trend at the pump came to an end last week. The state average price for regular unleaded increased 7 cents per gallon, reaching $3.61 on Sunday.

This snapped what became a 70-day streak of declines, amounting to a total discount of $1.36 per gallon. That’s the difference of about $20 for a full tank of gas.

The 10-week streak began in mid-June, when the state average fell from its all-time high of $4.89 per gallon down to $3.53/g last Monday.

“Gas prices are rising in response to a recent oil price hike, due to reports that Saudi Arabia could lower fuel output in effort to raise prices,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The U.S. price of oil rose a total of 5% over the course of the past three weeks. This is not a significant oil price hike, so gas prices may not go much higher, but that could change if there are additional gains in the fuel market this week. As we move into peak hurricane season, a major storm could contribute to rising prices, if it threatens refineries along the Texas, Louisiana or Mississippi coast lines.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.79), Tallahassee ($3.67), Miami ($3.65)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.39), Pensacola ($3.42), Panama City ($3.46)

Gas Price Overview Oil Price Overview Sunday’s Avg. Price – $3.61 per gallon Cost for a Full Tank – $54 (15 gallons) 2022 High – $4.89 per gallon (June 2022) 2021 High – $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021) Record High – $4.89 per gallon (June 2022) Friday’s U.S. Oil Price – $93.06 per barrel Previous Week’s Closing Price – $90.77 per barrel 2022 High – $123.70 (Mar. 8, 2022) 2021 High – $84.65 per barrel (Oct. 2021) Record High – $145.29 per barrel (July 2008)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.853 $3.857 $3.904 $4.278 $3.148 Florida $3.613 $3.615 $3.536 $4.001 $2.947 Georgia $3.388 $3.392 $3.435 $3.826 $2.954 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.