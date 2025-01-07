Florida Gas Prices In 2024 Averaged 12 Cents Less Than 2023

Florida gas prices are beginning the near year slightly more expensive than this time in 2024. On Sunday, the state average was $3.11 per gallon. That’s 4 cents more than the same day in 2024.

“Although the daily average price is slightly more expensive, Florida gas prices remain within the same range they’ve been in for the past four months,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

On average, Florida drivers paid slightly less at the pump in 2024 than they did the year before. In 2024, Florida gas prices averaged $3.29 per gallon. In 2023, gas prices averaged $3.41/g.

Also in 2024, Florida gas prices didn’t go as high as they did in 2023. Last year’s highest daily average price was $3.64 per gallon. That high was recorded in May. In 2023, the highest daily state average price was $3.85/g – recorded in August.

The lowest daily average price in 2024 was $2.99 per gallon – recorded in December. The lowest daily average price in 2023 was $2.85 per gallon – also recorded in December of that year.

Lower oil prices contributed to last year’s discount at the pump. U.S. crude oil prices averaged $75.79 per barrel in 2024. That was nearly $2 per barrel less than the average price in 2023.

Crude oil prices trended higher last week. Friday‘s closing price of $73.96 per barrel was the highest daily settlement since mid-October. Last week’s oil price gains were reportedly driven by cold weather in the US and in Europe, which leads to increased demand for heating oil. Additionally, there’s renewed optimism in the global market about the Chinese economy. China is the world’s largest oil importer. Last year, concerns about China’s economy helped suppress oil prices, due to expectations of lower fuel demand.

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.25), Naples ($3.19), Homosassa Springs ($3.17)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.74), Pensacola ($2.82), Panama City ($2.82)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.061 $3.064 $3.025 $3.032 $3.088 Florida $3.110 $3.122 $3.069 $3.016 $3.086 Georgia $2.095 $2.905 $2.896 $2.915 $2.974 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 64 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.



