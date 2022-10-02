Florida Gas Prices Drop as the State Gas Tax Holiday Begins

Florida drivers began to see sharp drops in prices at the pump over the weekend. The state’s Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022 went into effect on October 1st. This suspends the state’s 25.3 cent tax on each gallon of gasoline through the rest of October.

On Sunday, the state average was $3.26 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since January.

o far, the state average price for gasoline declined 13 cents per gallon, since the gas tax holiday began. Before October, the state average declined a total of $1.50 per gallon since prices reached their peak of $4.89 per gallon in mid-June.

“This gas tax builds on the previous downward pressure on pump prices, stemming from global recession concerns and underwhelming fuel demand,” said Mark Jenkins spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Prices are now beginning to dip below $3 a gallon at various gas stations in the state. While everyone might not be so lucky to see sub-$3 gasoline, all Floridians should expect a sizeable discount this week.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.47), Miami ($3.32), Gainesville ($3.31)

metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.47), Miami ($3.32), Gainesville ($3.31) Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.15), Pensacola ($3.07), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.06)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.796 $3.800 $3.714 $3.809 $3.194 Florida $3.255 $3.379 $3.375 $3.560 $3.050 Georgia $3.177 $3.179 $3.116 $3.349 $2.987 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

