Florida Gas Prices Decline for 10th Consecutive Week

Florida gas prices fell 11 cents last week. The state average has now declined for 10th consecutive weeks, plunging a total of $1.36 per gallon since mid-June.

Sunday’s state average price for gasoline was $3.54 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since March 1, 2022.

It now costs $53 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon fuel tank. That’s $20 less than what drivers paid in mid-June when pump prices set a new all-time record high price of $2.89 per gallon.

“Gas prices are still falling, but not quite as fast as they did in recent weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The state average was previously declining at a rate of 15-17 cents per week. Last week, however, the state average dropped 11 cents. This could be a sign that pump prices could soon begin to level out. Oil prices are currently trading at levels we saw in February, before Russia invaded Ukraine. During that time, the state average gas price was in the $3.40s, which could be where prices eventually plateau.”

Despite the recent downturn at the pump, drivers are still paying about 55 cents per gallon more than this time last year. That’s the difference of about $8 on a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.75), Tallahassee ($3.68), Naples ($3.66)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.42), The Villages ($3.43), Orlando ($3.43)

Gas Price Overview Oil Price Overview Sunday’s Avg. Price – $3.54 per gallonCost for a Full Tank – $20 (15 gallons) 2022 High – $4.89 per gallon (June 2022)2021 High – $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021)Record High – $4.89 per gallon (June 2022) Friday’s U.S. Oil Price – $90.77 per barrelPrevious Week’s Closing Price – $92.09 per barrel2022 High – $123.70 (Mar. 8, 2022)2021 High – $84.65 per barrel (Oct. 2021)Record High – $145.29 per barrel (July 2008)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.904 $3.908 $3.959 $4.440 $3.166 Florida $3.536 $3.546 $3.649 $4.174 $2.985 Georgia $3.435 $3.442 $3.520 $3.968 $2.970 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.