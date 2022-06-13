Florida Can Expect Sun With An Occasional Shower Or Storm Tuesday

Tuesday features plenty of sun and a few mostly east coast clouds in the morning as a bit of moisture moves in. Some showers and a few storms will be back in the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will bring the return of a hazy sun. An afternoon shower or storm will be possible in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will feature lots of sun with just the chance of an afternoon storm in spots. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will see mostly sunny skies and a few afternoon showers with maybe a storm or two. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms at times. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, a low is expected to form in the southwestern Caribbean in the next couple of days and drift to the northwest off the Central American coast. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of becoming a depression during the next five days.