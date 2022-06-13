Home Weather Florida Can Expect Sun With An Occasional Shower Or Storm Tuesday

Florida Can Expect Sun With An Occasional Shower Or Storm Tuesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.vecteezy.com/photo/7427561-afternoon-clouds-drift

Tuesday features plenty of sun and a few mostly east coast clouds in the morning as a bit of moisture moves in.  Some showers and a few storms will be back in the afternoon.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring the return of a hazy sun.  An afternoon shower or storm will be possible in spots.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will feature lots of sun with just the chance of an afternoon storm in spots.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will see mostly sunny skies and a few afternoon showers with maybe a storm or two.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms at times.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, a low is expected to form in the southwestern Caribbean in the next couple of days and drift to the northwest off the Central American coast.  The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of becoming a depression during the next five days.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here