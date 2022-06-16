Florida Can Expect Sun, Clouds And Storms Friday

Friday features sun and clouds with some storms at times, mostly in the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 90s, but a few locations right at the Atlantic coast will top out in the upper 80s.

Saturday will bring sunny skies in the morning, but clouds and a few storms will be back in the afternoon and evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Fathers Day will feature more clouds than sun and periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds with increasing storm chances in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

The Juneteenth holiday will be cloudy with showers and storms in the east coast metro area, and the Gulf coast will see a mix of sun and clouds with passing storms. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for good sun, clouds at times, and the chance of showers and storms. Look for breezy conditions near the Gulf coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on the low over Central America. It has a low chance of developing as it emerges into the Bay of Campeche during the weekend or early next week. Regardless of development, it will continue to bring heavy rain to Belize, portions of Nicaragua and Honduras, and the Yucatan during the next few days.