Florida Can Expect A Chilly Morning And A Mild Afternoon Tuesday

Tuesday is off to a chilly start, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the mid-50s. The day will be breezy with good sun and some clouds and even a few showers at times. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid-70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday morning will be on the mild side, with lows in the low to mid-60s. The day will bring partly sunny skies and a few showers to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun and a few clouds, followed by afternoon showers. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun and a few clouds. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with some showers developing in the afternoon. Look for a building breeze near the Gulf coast as a front moves in. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a chilly morning, followed by a mostly sunny, breezy, and very cool day. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid-60s.