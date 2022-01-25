Home Weather Florida Can Expect A Chilly Morning And A Mild Afternoon Tuesday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday is off to a chilly start, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the mid-50s.  The day will be breezy with good sun and some clouds and even a few showers at times.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Wednesday morning will be on the mild side, with lows in the low to mid-60s.  The day will bring partly sunny skies and a few showers to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun and a few clouds, followed by afternoon showers.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun and a few clouds.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with some showers developing in the afternoon.  Look for a building breeze near the Gulf coast as a front moves in.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a chilly morning, followed by a mostly sunny, breezy, and very cool day.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid-60s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

