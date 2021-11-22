Five Tips for Finding the Right Drug Rehab Center

When you or someone you love is addicted to drugs or alcohol, there is a process to find the right treatment. The most important thing is for the person to admit that they have a problem and need professional help. Whatever the drug of choice, ending the denial that the person can control their dependence is the first step. Then, after they’ve accepted that they’re addicted, it will be time for them to find the right drug rehab center. If you’re looking for rehabs in Florida, below are a few tips to help you or someone you love to enter the right addiction recovery clinic.

Dual Diagnosis

One of the most important things that you should focus on when you or your loved one is looking for the right drug rehab is dual diagnosis. Dual diagnosis is when a person who’s struggling with addiction also has a mental health issue. This is a large portion of the people who are addicted to a drug or alcohol. These mental health issues include depression, anxiety, PTSD, bipolar disorder, OCD, schizophrenia, and more. Dual diagnosis can also include trauma that needs to be treated by a professional psychologist and weekly therapy. Group therapy through 12-step meetings is necessary for people who are addicted to a drug or alcohol, but so is the individual private therapy and any necessary treatment for mental health ailments.

Drug-Specific Rehabs

Another thing to consider when you are looking for a rehab for yourself or a loved one is what drug the person is addicted to. If the individual is addicted to heroin or alcohol, it may be worth finding a rehab facility that specializes in treating the withdrawals of detox. Alcohol and heroin withdrawal can be dangerous and painful. Like these drugs, sex and gambling addiction require specific treatment. Whatever you or the person you love are dependent upon, it’s necessary to find the right facility for the situation. If the withdrawals will be intense, it’s always a good idea to seek out the people who will know how to make it easier for the person.

Residential or Outpatient?

Furthermore, a decision should be made about whether or not the person will attend residential or outpatient rehab. Residential rehab takes place in a home or another communal building where people come together to recover, attend meetings, and get the treatment they need for professionals.

You won’t have to sleep at an outpatient rehab. This works for some people, but others need to be away from the distractions and temptations when they are recovering from addiction. Whatever your situation, deciding whether you will stay at rehab or not is an important part of the process.

Religious Rehabs

Are you religious? You might want to find the right rehab that caters to your spirituality. There are Christian rehabs, Islamic rehabs, Buddhist rehabs and more. If you want your faith to be integrated into your addiction treatment, you should find a facility that operates with religious values. The 12-step program encourages belief in a higher power, but if you want more than that, finding a rehab center that is religious will help you recover in the type of environment that makes you feel comfortable and able to express yourself.

Holistic Rehabs

On the opposite end of the spectrum, holistic rehabs are also available. These facilities usually include health-minded, spiritual, and active treatment that includes physical and mental health. They encourage meditation and mindfulness. Some even have yoga classes to decrease inflammation, pain, and support clarity of the mind. The goal of these holistic rehabs is to cut down on stress, anxiety, and depression to support the recovery process.

Addiction recovery is never easy, but if you find the right rehab facility it can be a whole lot easier. Whether you need a dual diagnosis rehab center, a facility for specific drugs, or an addiction center that focuses on religion or holistic therapies, putting in the effort to find the right rehab for the situation will help. However, it is, of course, dependent upon the person. If they aren’t ready to recover, they won’t. But if they have accepted they need help for their addiction, they will be better off with a good rehab facility.