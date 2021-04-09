FBI Investigating Broward Sheriff Tony For Suspected Bid Rigging, Kickbacks In Bleeding Control Kits Deal

The FBI is investigating Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony for suspected bid rigging, fraud and kickbacks stemming from BSO’s 2019 purchase of hundreds of bleeding control stations from a South Carolina company where Tony worked before becoming sheriff.

Three sources interviewed by FBI agents about Tony confirmed to Florida Bulldog the existence of the investigation that began last year. Those sources include an unsuccessful bidder for the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s bleeding control station contract and a former BSO purchasing official.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, in public court filings in November, said that it, too, is actively investigating Sheriff Tony for alleged false statements he made under oath. The probe, in collaboration with the Broward State Attorney’s Office, began after Florida Bulldog reported last May 6 that on Jan. 7, 2020, Tony signed a sworn FDLE affidavit declaring he never had a criminal record sealed or expunged.

Four days earlier the Bulldog had disclosed that Tony was tried for murder after he shot and killed an 18-year-old in 1993 when he was 14 years old and living in a poor, urban Philadelphia neighborhood. Tony was acquitted, but all court records of his case remain sealed. Florida Bulldog obtained a Philadelphia police homicide report outlining key events in the case.