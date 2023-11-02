Fake Ozempic Pens Sending People To Hospitals Amid Demand Surge For GLP-1 Drugs

By Katharine Lang — Fact checked by Jill Seladi-Schulman, Ph.D.

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) affects more than 6% of those aged over 15 years worldwide. The condition is more prevalent in developed countries, such as the United States, where, the CDC reports, 14.7% of adults have type 2 diabetes. Having overweight or obesity increases the risk of developing the disease.

An effective treatment for type 2 diabetes is glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or GLP-1 agonists, which are used to control blood glucose levels. They do this by stimulating insulin production, delaying stomach emptying, decreasing appetite, and inhibiting the production of glucagon — the hormone that increases blood sugar.

Most people treated with GLP-1 agonists lose weight, and significant weight loss of more than 15% of body mass can have a disease-modifying effect in people with type 2 diabetes.

Two prescription-only medications, semaglutide — marketed as Wegovy in the U.S. and Ozempic in the United Kingdom — and liraglutide (sold as Saxenda in the U.K. and U.S.), have also been licensed for weight management.

In the U.S., Wegovy can be prescribed by a medical professional for people with obesity or overweight (BMI greater than 27) with a weight-related comorbid condition. In the U.K., the Medicines and Healthcare Regulations Agency (MHRA) states that Saxenda can be prescribed for weight management alongside a program of diet and exercise, but Ozempic is only prescribed as a treatment for those with type 2 diabetes.

However, because of surging demand for the drugs as a weight-loss treatment, fake versions of the pre-filled injection pens are being discovered in many countries. The MHRA has warned consumers not to buy them, as they pose a direct danger to health.

“Given the lack of knowledge among masses, the high demand, and people’s illusion that miraculous changes in their body structure and function can occur by consumption of these products, unscrupulous elements have found another opportunity to make profit.” – Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani, Professor of Public Health, New Mexico State University.

However, Dr. Khubchandani reassured those prescribed the drug: “For individuals who consult a healthcare provider on the need for Ozempic, the chances of getting a counterfeit product are very low […]. Unscrupulous actors and producers of counterfeit medication often target individuals who want the product without consulting a healthcare professional or a legitimate prescription.”