Expect Flooding Rain Friday For Florida

Friday features periods of storms, heavy rain, and strong and gusty winds as we feel the effects of the developing system to our southwest. Flooding is likely in low-lying areas, and street flooding is a likely hazard. Some storms could be severe, with dangerous lightning, damaging wind gusts, small hail, and even an isolated tornado. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, and conditions will continue to deteriorate along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. Highs on Friday will be in the humid low 80s.

Saturday will bring a final batch of showers and storms on a gusty breeze. Look for rain to taper off during a mostly cloudy afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature a morning mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon storms along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will be mostly cloudy with periods of showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will see mostly sunny skies around South Florida. Look for passing showers and storms in the east coast metro area and some mid to late afternoon storms along the Gulf coast. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, a few clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

We continue to watch the developing low in the northwestern Caribbean that is expected to become a tropical depression or tropical storm before reaching South Florida. Most of the convection in this system is on the eastern side, so heavy rain will reach our area long before the center does. Expect heavy rain throughout Friday and into early Saturday, and a total of 4 to 8 inches of rainfall is possible through the weekend.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the area of disorganized showers a few hundred miles east of the Bahamas is not expected to develop during the next 5 days.