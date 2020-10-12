Every U.S. Air Force Fighter Jet Demo Team Will Perform At Fort Lauderdale Air Show

The 2020 Fort Lauderdale Air Show has been rescheduled for November 21-22 over Fort Lauderdale Beach, it was announced recently by show officials and the City of Fort Lauderdale.

The U.S. Air Force has scheduled all four of its fighter jet demonstration teams to perform at the show – the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lighting II, F-16 Viper and A-10 Thunderbolt II.

“The U.S. Air Force is providing an unprecedented level of support by sending all of their fighter jet demo teams to perform,” said Bryan Lilley, Co-Chair of the Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

“The 2020 air show season ends November 15,” said Chris Lagerbloom, City Manager for the City of Fort Lauderdale. “Extending the schedule for all these teams by an additional week really shows how much the Air Force values our world class destination as a performance venue.”

Originally scheduled for the weekend of May 2-3, the show was postponed due to COVID-19. To that end, show officials in November will be implementing a series of “Stay Safe and Separate Initiatives” to ensure the safety of guests and spectators at this year’s event. For more information, please visit the event website at https://fortlauderdaleairshow.com.

“Our goal is to provide a safe environment so everyone can enjoy one of America’s great air shows,” said Lilley. “We can’t thank the City of Fort Lauderdale enough for working together with us to host the event in 2020 and provide a boost to the suffering tourism economy.”

“The stage for the Fort Lauderdale Air Show is two miles wide and 500 feet high,” said Lagerbloom. “Spectators can watch from their backyard, balcony, boat or the beach, making it the ideal event for our community to host in the era of social distancing.”

VIP and Premium Viewing tickets are on sale now. Attendees can save 30 percent off the event day price through Monday at midnight. Tickets purchased for the original date in May will be honored on the rescheduled date in November or can be exchanged for the 2021 event.

