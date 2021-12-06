East Coast Showers, Gulf Coast Sun Monday

Monday begins with patchy fog, especially in portions of the east coast metro area. Then the day features a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will start with patchy fog, mostly in the east coast metro area. Then look for lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies around South Florida. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be another day of good sun with a few clouds at times. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of December sun. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.