East Coast Showers, Gulf Coast Sun Monday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday begins with patchy fog, especially in portions of the east coast metro area.  Then the day features a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will start with patchy fog, mostly in the east coast metro area.  Then look for lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies around South Florida.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be another day of good sun with a few clouds at times.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of December sun.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

