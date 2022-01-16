Home Weather Early Showers And Storms For South Florida Before Becoming Cooler Sunday

Early Showers And Storms For South Florida Before Becoming Cooler Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features windy conditions with clouds, showers, and storms moving from west to east as a front sweeps across South Florida during the morning and early afternoon.  A few strong storms are possible.  Then temperatures will drop as cooler air filters in.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the beaches of both coasts on Sunday and Monday.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Martin Luther King Day will begin with lows in the mid to upper 50s.  The holiday will bring sunny skies and a brisk and cool breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday morning will be downright chilly, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.  The day will be sunny but quite cool.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will feature another chilly start.  Then plenty of sun with a few clouds will lead to a warming trend.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a milder morning than we’ve seen recently and sunny skies throughout the day.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

