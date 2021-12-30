Home Weather Early Fog Thursday, Then Warming Sun For South Florida

Early Fog Thursday, Then Warming Sun For South Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday starts with patchy fog, followed by lots of warm sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area, where a stray shower is also possible.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds at times as we wrap up 2021 with an unseasonably warm and humid day.  New Year’s Eve will be warm with clear skies.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

New Year’s Day will feature lots of sun, a cloud or two at times, and a warm and gusty breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will see good sun, a few clouds on a brisk and gusty breeze, and some Gulf coast showers as a front approaches.  Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s to low 60s overnight as the front moves through.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and temperatures more like winter.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

