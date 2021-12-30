Early Fog Thursday, Then Warming Sun For South Florida

Thursday starts with patchy fog, followed by lots of warm sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area, where a stray shower is also possible. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds at times as we wrap up 2021 with an unseasonably warm and humid day. New Year’s Eve will be warm with clear skies. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

New Year’s Day will feature lots of sun, a cloud or two at times, and a warm and gusty breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will see good sun, a few clouds on a brisk and gusty breeze, and some Gulf coast showers as a front approaches. Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s to low 60s overnight as the front moves through. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and temperatures more like winter. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.