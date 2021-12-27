Home Weather Early Fog Then Lots Of Sun Today

Early Fog Then Lots Of Sun Today

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday starts with some patchy early fog.  Then the day features lots of sun and a few clouds at times on a gentle breeze — just about perfect winter weather, South Florida style.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be another near-perfect day with plenty of sun and a few clouds in spots.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Wednesday will continue our streak of sunny days with maybe a few clouds moving through on a gentle breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and a nice ocean breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for plenty of warm winter sun and a few clouds to wrap up 2021 in South Florida.  Look for clear skies on New Year’s Eve.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 80s, with some locations reaching the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

