Early Fog Then Lots Of Sun Today

Monday starts with some patchy early fog. Then the day features lots of sun and a few clouds at times on a gentle breeze — just about perfect winter weather, South Florida style. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will be another near-perfect day with plenty of sun and a few clouds in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Wednesday will continue our streak of sunny days with maybe a few clouds moving through on a gentle breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and a nice ocean breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for plenty of warm winter sun and a few clouds to wrap up 2021 in South Florida. Look for clear skies on New Year’s Eve. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 80s, with some locations reaching the mid-80s.