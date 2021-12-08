Home Weather Early Fog. Then Lots And Lots Of Sun For Florida Wednesday

Early Fog. Then Lots And Lots Of Sun For Florida Wednesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday starts with some fog, especially in the more remote suburbs and in the interior.  Then lots of sun will burn off the fog and lead to warm temperatures for December.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be sunny in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will enjoy a nice mix of sun and clouds.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be a sunny day throughout South Florida.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Saturday will continue our streak of warm and sunny days.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies in the east coast metro area and a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers along the Gulf coast as a weak front moves in.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

