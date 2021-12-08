Early Fog. Then Lots And Lots Of Sun For Florida Wednesday

Wednesday starts with some fog, especially in the more remote suburbs and in the interior. Then lots of sun will burn off the fog and lead to warm temperatures for December. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will be sunny in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will enjoy a nice mix of sun and clouds. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be a sunny day throughout South Florida. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Saturday will continue our streak of warm and sunny days. Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies in the east coast metro area and a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers along the Gulf coast as a weak front moves in. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.