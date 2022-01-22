Early Fog Then Clouds And Showers For Florida Saturday

Saturday starts with patchy fog. Then we’ll see cloudy skies with periods of showers and storms. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the beaches of both coasts as a front moves in. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday morning will be cool, with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. The day will bring a mix of sun and clouds on a strong and cool breeze. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be off to a chilly start, with lows in the 40s. Then look for sunny skies and a cool ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday morning will be cool, with lows in the 50s. The day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mild morning, partly cloudy skies, and some passing showers in spots. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.