Drinks That Help You Fall Asleep: 10 Options

In this article, we discuss 10 drinks and beverages to help people sleep.

1. Chamomile tea People drink chamomile tea to treat insomnia because of its calming effects. Researchers believe that its effect on sleep comes from its flavonoid content. Apigenin is a flavonoid that binds to benzodiazepine receptors in the brain, which has a sedative effect. A few people may experience allergic reactions to chamomile. Nevertheless, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed chamomile in the generally recognized as safe list. Learn more about the benefits of chamomile tea here. 2. Valerian tea

Valerian is an herb that people can find in health food stores. Sleep aids and sedatives may contain valerian. People can purchase them over the counter (OTC) in tablet form or as a tea. Researchers have not confirmed whether valerian is effective and safe for treating insomnia, and some studies show conflicting results. One study demonstrated that valerian decreased the time to fall asleep, or sleep latency, improved sleep quality, and decreased nighttime awakenings. Other studies did not demonstrate clinically significant results. Researchers also did not study the effect of valerian tea in these studies. Learn more about using valerian to treat insomnia here. 3. Lemon balm tea