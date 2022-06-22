Drier Days Ahead For Florida

Wednesday features plenty of sun and a few clouds as drier air moves into South Florida. A few showers and maybe a storm will be possible on a sometimes gusty ocean breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature lots of sun in the morning and some clouds, a few showers, and maybe a stray storm in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will see the return of more moisture, so look for an early mix of sun and clouds, followed by periods of showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

It’s quiet in the tropics right now.