Does Drinking More Water Make You Happier?

By Livy Beaner // SWNS

The average American finds happiness in the “little things” 57 times per week, according to new research.

The survey of 2,000 general population Americans revealed that, on average, respondents find happiness in small things about eight times per day, adding up to just under 60 per week.

To improve their mood throughout the day — and give themselves something to smile about — respondents make an effort to stay hydrated (36%), eat enough that they avoid getting “hangry” (31%) and take walks (30%).

And it seems many aim to start their day off on the right foot, as results revealed that after reaching for their phone (40%) as soon as they wake up, 20% look for a glass of water.

Commissioned by True Lemon and conducted by OnePoll, the survey delved further into the idea of hydration — and looked to uncover the correlation between hydration and happiness.

The survey split respondents by the number of glasses of water they drink per day (less than one, one to three, four to six, seven to nine and 10 or more), then asked a variety of questions related to their overall happiness and mood.

The majority of the respondents drank between four and six glasses of water a day (37%) followed by 36% saying they drank between one and three glasses of water a day.

Among those who drank the most water (10+ glasses a day), 80% said it was very important to find happiness in the little things, compared to 48% among those who drank less than one glass of water a day.

Forty-six percent of those who drank the most water also said they were very happy compared to only 22% among those who drank the least water.

Those who upped their water intake were also increasingly likely to call themselves a “glass half full” type of person. Thirty-eight percent of respondents who drink less than a glass per day identified this way, compared to 71% of those who have seven or more glasses per day.

When they don’t drink enough water, respondents experience low energy (35%), headaches (29%) and muscle cramps (23%).

And that’s not to mention the emotional symptoms: respondents report low mood (39%), irritability (34%), frustration (28%) and anxiety (27%) when they’re dehydrated

“We’re not surprised to see a correlation between hydration and happiness,” said Heidi Carney, Executive Vice President of marketing at True Lemon. “The health benefits of drinking enough water throughout the day are well documented — staying hydrated is as important as getting enough sleep and eating healthy.”

More than two in five (43%) believe that water tastes boring. Furthermore, half of those who drank less than one glass per day strongly agreed, compared to only 11% of those who got between 7 to 9 glasses of water.

In order to stay hydrated throughout the day, 39% said they take water with them wherever they go and drink water first thing in the morning, followed by 25% who said they make a goal for the amount of water they drink throughout the day.

Sixty-one percent of those who drank more than 10 glasses of water a day said they used water additives such as drink mixes and powders, while 59% of those who drank the least water said they did not.

“There are a variety of easy steps people can take to ensure they’re staying hydrated throughout the day,” said Carney. “From carrying a water bottle with you on the go, to setting little reminders for yourself, there are different ways to get in the habit of drinking enough water. For those who don’t like the taste of water, drink mixes can also be a great solution. It’s all about finding what works best for you, to ensure you’re getting the hydration you need.”

HOW DO RESPONDENTS STAY HYDRATED?

I take water or a hydrating drink with me wherever I go — 39%

I drink water first thing in the morning — 39%

I have a goal for the amount of water or hydrating drinks that I want to drink throughout the day — 25%

I supplement drinking water with hydrating drinks or mixes — 23%

I limit my caffeine and/or alcohol intake — 20%

I have reminders set throughout the day to drink water — 14%

HOW DO RESPONDENTS IMPROVE THEIR DAY?

Make an effort to stay hydrated — 36%

Make sure I eat enough to not get “hangry” — 31%

Take walks — 30%

Get sunlight exposure — 26%

Take power naps — 22%

Engage in hobbies — 22%

Do a workout/workout class — 17%

Meditate/journal — 15%

Make a conscious effort to have social connection — 15%

Take frequent breaks from work — 14%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by True Lemon between Feb. 16 and Feb. 22, 2024. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

