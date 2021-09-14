Doctors Divided About Need for COVID-19 Boosters: Poll

By Donavyn Coffey

Current scientific evidence does not indicate that people who are not immunocompromised need booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, a team of experts write in a viewpoint article in The Lancet.

Research shows that the vaccines remain effective at preventing severe COVID-19, according to the group of experts. They include two high-level officials in the office of the US Food and Drug Administration that regulates vaccines who recently announced plans to leave the agency.

Doctors and nurses in the United States are divided about the need for COVID-19 boosters and about how the United States should prioritize its supply of vaccines, according to a Medscape poll of more than 1700 clinicians that collected responses from August 25 to September 6.

Does Evidence Support Boosters?

Overall, 71% of 575 US physicians who were polled said they thought the available evidence supports giving boosters to people who have already had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines; 12% disagreed, and 17% said they were unsure. Of 1133 nurses surveyed, 66% said they thought evidence supports boosters, 15% disagreed, and 19% were unsure.

More than three fourths of the 348 male physician respondents said they believed the evidence supports boosters; 64% of their female colleagues (208 were polled) shared this view.

Responses varied by age: 74% of physicians and 70% of nurses aged 55 and older said they believed the evidence supports boosters. Fewer of their younger colleagues (61% of doctors and 56% of nurses) agreed.

Doctors based outside the United States were significantly less likely than US doctors to say the evidence supports boosters. Only 42% of about 200 doctors based outside the United States thought boosters are needed; 32% said the evidence doesn’t support boosters, and 27% said they were unsure.

“The evidence is definitely looking like those who are immunocompromised are needing boosters at this time,” said Priscilla Hanudel, MD, an emergency medicine physician in Los Angeles, California. These include patients older than 70 and those taking certain drugs, such as immunosuppressors or chemotherapy drugs. “It does look like antibodies are going to wane in the general population,” she said. “The general population is well protected from severe disease, but in the next few months, it will probably be worthwhile to boost everyone.”