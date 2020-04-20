Different Conditions Medical Marijuana Can Treat

It’s only in recent years that medical scientists have started to uncover the significant positive effects of medical marijuana. The use of cannabinoids has been a contentious issue throughout the states for decades, and the drug’s controversial status has prevented significant exploration into its potential benefits until now.

However, revolutionary changes in US law have resulted in the citizens of 33 states, including Maine, Hawaii and Oklahoma, having access to a $99 evaluation that gives them the opportunity to own a medical marijuana card. This card is a state-issued identification that permits patients who have a doctor’s approval to obtain and/or grow cannabis for medicinal use.

So, what conditions can medical marijuana treat? The list is ever-growing and this article will focus on just a few of the health problems that can be soothed or cured using this drug. It’s worth noting that research is still ongoing into the drug’s effects on many of the conditions listed below, so it’s important to consult your doctor when considering using a cannabinoid to treat your illness or injury. As the study of cannabis strains within the medical industry is still ongoing, there is always a risk of side effects in certain patients.

Alzheimer’s Disease

In small doses, THC – an active ingredient in some strains – can reduce the speed of the production of certain proteins that contribute to the development of Alzheimer’s.

Chronic Pain and Muscle Spasms

The CBD content of medical marijuana serves as a muscle relaxant, helping to reduce spasms that are key symptoms of MS, ALS, cerebral palsy and many other conditions. THC – another ingredient of some strains – has been proven to relieve pain as well as reducing stress caused by conditions that involve discomfort of this kind. Individuals with lasting injuries, fibromyalgia, certain cancers and other illnesses that cause pain may benefit from its use. It can also help to reduce inflammation, aiding in joint mobility and helping to heal muscular injuries.

Arthritis

Thanks to the anti-inflammatory effects of THC and CBD mentioned just above, these cannabinoids can also be used to treat the swelling, pain, and stiffness connected with arthritis and other joint diseases.

Mental Health Disorders

The CBD content of marijuana has a relaxing effect, which helps to combat a variety of mental health conditions including depression and anxiety. Cannabinoids have also been known to benefit sufferers of schizophrenia, OCD and PTSD – though THC can actually worsen the symptoms of these conditions as paranoia is a possible side effect of this chemical, so sufferers should make sure that their strain does not contain THC before they use it.

Epilepsy and Other Conditions Causing Seizures

Medical marijuana may also be used to prevent the number of seizures suffered by individuals with epilepsy, certain cancers and other conditions that affect the neurological system.

Eating Disorders

The relaxing qualities of CBD can help to soothe the mental issues that contribute to eating disorders such as anorexia. The THC content of some types of marijuana can help to stimulate the appetite, prompting underweight individuals to increase their intake of food.