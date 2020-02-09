Is Weed Addictive?

According to surveys of students, about 1 in 17 high school seniors reported smoking marijuana daily in 2018. The researchers behind the surveys also found that the perceived risk of the drug has fallen significantly since the mid-2000s.

With high rates of use, there is the potential for more people to develop marijuana addictions. However, most people who use the drug do not become addicted to it.

The relatively low rate of marijuana addiction has caused some advocates to claim that the drug is not addictive. This is not the case. Any mood-altering substance has the potential to become addictive, and marijuana is no exception.

Estimates of marijuana addiction vary, depending on how each research team defines addiction, which people they survey, and similar factors.

A 2011 study found that in the United States between 2001 and 2005, the overall probability of addiction among people who used marijuana was 8.9%, suggesting that 1 in 11 people who use the drug may become addicted.

Among people who used marijuana before the age of 18, addiction rates were significantly higher, with about 1 in 6 individuals experiencing this addiction.

Some estimates put the figure even higher. A 2015 study of general use in the U.S. found that 4.1% of adults reported having used marijuana in the previous year.

Among the participants who reported using marijuana, 30.6% met the criteria for a marijuana use disorder in 2012–2013. The study’s authors point out that as more adults in the country use the drug, the prevalence of associated addiction increases.