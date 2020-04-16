Didn’t Get Your Stimulus Money? What To Do If Your COVID-19 Check Went To The Wrong Account

Have you received your stimulus check yet? If not, you’re not alone. According to the IRS, millions of Americans should have already received their payments via direct deposit, but many people are reporting unusual glitches and hiccups preventing them from claiming their money.

The majority of complaints are centered around the IRS’ new tracking tool “Get My Payment,” which worked for some folks while kicking others to the curb with vague error messages and 24-hour timeouts. Tap or click here to find out more about tracking your payment with this IRS tool.

To make matters worse, some of the folks who managed to get into the system found that their checks had been sent to the wrong bank account altogether! Here’s what we know about the tangled mess going on at the IRS, and what to expect if you get any unusual errors like these.