DeSantis’ War On Broward Women Could Backfire – Commentary

BY BUDDY NEVINS

Gov. Ron DeSantis did what Republicans do best:

He took rights away from women.

DeSantis was right to remove four Broward School Board members after a blistering Grand Jury report called them incompetent.

But why did he remove four women and replace them with four men?

Are there no women in Broward who could serve as School Board members? Not one?

Doesn’t DeSantis realize what his failure to appoint one woman looks like to many?

His actions once again indicate that DeSantis and those that surround him are tone deaf to half the population — females.

All of this could backfire if Korn wins reelection in November. She is currently embroiled in a tough reelection race against Allen Zeman.

DeSantis’ action could propel her to victory.

Only Donald Trump is more disliked than DeSantis among Broward Democrats. And Democrats carry elections in Broward.

Korn can now portray herself as a victim of DeSantis to Democratic voters in Broward.

Her suspension puts Zeman in a box. He can’t embrace DeSantis’ suspension and win in Democratic Broward.

And when DeSantis appears at war with the females on the School Board, being a man might work against Zeman.

I expect Zeman to throw tons of money into the race to try to offset these negatives. That could win it for him.

Korn may not have the resources — money and campaign staff — to spread her message.

Then again, two years ago DeSantis removed Broward’s elected Sheriff Scott Israel. And enough voters might just want to support Korn to send a message to DeSantis:

Stop removing our officials from office!